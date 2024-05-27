He Was Upset With The Way His Girlfriend’s Wealthy Parents Treated Their Staff, But She Said He Was Rude For Judging Them
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I don’t think I’ll ever have to worry about this guy’s conundrum…
He got annoyed with his wealthy girlfriend and her family for how they treated “the help” and he decided to let them have it.
And now he wants to know if he acted like a jerk!
Check out his story…
AITA for telling my girlfriend I’m bothered by the way she and her family treat their house staff?
“I’m (25M) dating this girl (24F) for about 5 months.
I knew her family was well-off based on the stories she told me about her upbringing, but I didn’t get a chance to meet her parents until this week.
We all went to their beach house to spend a few days and celebrate her father’s 60th birthday.
These folks are LOADED.
The house wasn’t just HUGE but it also employed a staff of about 8 people.
I was never used to being served like that, and I witnessed some behaviors from my girlfriend and some of her family towards the workers that made me feel uncomfortable.
Ugh, this doesn’t sound good.
Some examples:
A) after our first night, I heard her mother tell one of the housekeepers to clean the bedroom my girlfriend and I were staying in.
I told her mother everything was in order and that I already made our bed before leaving.
Her mother then told me (in the presence of the housekeeper) that I shouldn’t bother because that’s her (the housekeeper’s) job.
B) the other morning my girlfriend and I woke up after everyone else had their breakfast.
I went into the kitchen to grab some coffee and saw the cooks were already starting to prep for lunch, so I told them I didn’t want to bother them and made the coffee myself.
My girlfriend came into the kitchen moments later and saw me making coffee; later that day she complained to her mother (without even asking me how things came about) that the cooks left me to make my own coffee.
I had to explain everything.
C) on her father’s birthday, they had a fancy dinner with some other guests that came just that day, and some of the staff was made to stand in the room with their backs to the wall as we sat at the table and ate (it was like some Downton Abbey ****).
He couldn’t hold back any longer.
I kept my mouth shut for the entire trip, but as soon as we came back I couldn’t hold it any longer and told my girlfriend it made me really uncomfortable to see how she behaved towards the staff.
I also gave some examples of instances when I felt her parents were rude to them.
My girlfriend didn’t take this well.
She said that I’m the ******* here for judging their lifestyle.
In her mind we had a perfect week together and I was withholding my judgment until I could unleash it all on her.
I don’t think I’m an ******* for speaking my mind.”
This is what Reddit users had to say.
This reader had a lot to say.
Another individual said he was an *******.
This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Another person also said he was out of line.
Yikes…
I don’t think this judgement went the way he expected.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, poor treatment, reddit, relationships, staff, top, wealth, white text