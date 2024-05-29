Her Bare Feet On The Car Seat Grossed Out Her Brother-In-Law, But Her Feet Hurt. She Told Him If He Didn’t Like It, He Could Walk.
by Ryan McCarthy
Feet are one of those body parts that are really just never welcome for some people.
So when this user took her shoes off and sat cross-legged on a car ride home after a long day, her brother in law told her to put those dogs away, and she straight up refused!
Was she wrong to have her feet out in his personal space? Decide for yourself!
AITA for putting my feet on the seat in the car and suggesting my brother-in-law walk if he had a problem?
I was wearing high heels all day so my feet were killing me by the time we were driving home so I took my shoes off and sat cross-legged on the seat.
My feet weren’t touching anybody but my brother-in-law was sitting next to me and turned it into a big deal because apparently my feet are so gross to him.
He told me to put my feet down and put my shoes on.
Unfortunately for her brother-in-law, after a day in high-heels she wasn’t moving one inch!
I refused so he claimed my feet stunk, which was a blatant lie.
He did eventually back down on me putting my shoes back on but he still wanted me to take my feet off the seat.
I felt like he was just trying to embarrass me at that point.
Nobody else had an issue with how I was sitting and it wasn’t my brother-in-law’s car so I got annoyed and told him to walk if he had a problem.
But apparently he was choosing this as his hill to die on, so much so that his own family had to tell him to shut his mouth!
I think he got angry because I told him to walk because he started arguing with me even more and was getting louder and louder about it too.
It got to the point where my husband and mother-in-law both had to tell him to shut up.
AITA?
I understand wanting to be comfortable after work but…. do we need the feet all up on the backseat?
Reddit told her that unfortunately she was in the wrong, and that she was seriously lacking in the manners department!
And this user said it wasn’t unreasonable for her brother in law to not want her feet touching him.
And many thought her behavior was incredibly childish.
And finally, this user said that after a day of work, anyone’s feet are considered dirty!
Who let the dogs out?
Whoever it was, Reddit says to put them away.
