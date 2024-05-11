Her Best Friend’s Brother Gifted Her Lingerie, But She Threw It Away Because It Creeped Her Out
by Abby Jamison
There’s nothing worse than someone you thought was a friend does something to creep you out.
This person received lingerie as a gift from someone she thought of as an older brother figure.
His reaction when she got rid of it was less than pleasant.
Let’s see what happened…
AITA for throwing away the lingerie that my friends brother bought me
I (19F) have been living with my best friend (20F) for the last 6 months or so. We’ve been friends since forever.
I know her older brother (26M) pretty well too, because I’d see him when I was younger and at my friends house and when he’d babysit us sometimes and drive us places.
I’ve known him like my whole life.
It was my birthday a month ago and he bought me lingerie which I thought was like really weird so I just put it in my drawer.
She didn’t like having it…
I threw it away a few days ago because i’m never gonna wear it and like it just makes me uncomfortable because he bought it.
He was here earlier and me and my friend were talking to him.
He asked me if I wore the lingerie yet and before I could answer my friend asked if the lingerie was the one I threw in the trash.
I was gonna lie but she already told him what color it was so he knew that it was lingerie he bought me.
He didn’t have a good reaction…
He started yelling at me for throwing it away because it cost him a lot of money.
I apologised but said that it made me really uncomfortable that he bought it for me.
He told me he was just being friendly and thought i’d appreciate the gift. He accused me of thinking he’s some kinda pervert and kept yelling at me until I cried and went to my room.
I just hated the way he looked at me when he gave me the lingerie like it grossed me out so much.
I don’t think he’s a bad person or anything but it just made me uncomfortable and I didn’t want to be reminded of the way he looked at me every time I saw the lingerie that’s why I got rid of it.
I didn’t tell him all this though because it would’ve really upset him.
My friend said I kinda overreacted in throwing it away because he was only trying to be nice. I don’t know, AITA?
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.
This user thinks this guy is seriously creepy.
Another commenter points out the strange age gap.
This Reddit user points out the ugly truth.
Many commenters also question her best friend.
Some people are just down-right creepy…
There’s no question her friend’s brother falls into that category.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · creepy gift from a guy, picture, reddit, threw away gift, top, weird older brother