Her Mom Knew That Her Cousin Tried On Her Wedding Dress Without Her Permission, So She Yelled At Her For Not Taking Accountability

AITA for raising my voice at my mum when I found out my cousin put on my wedding dress without my knowledge?

“My (29F) wedding was a week ago, my aunty (61F) and cousin (22F) are staying at my mum’s (67F) house while here as they live in a different country.

My wedding dress has been at my mum’s house before and after the wedding day.

A few days after the wedding, I visited them as I wanted to catch them one last time before my honeymoon.

While I was there, my aunty was showing me some photos she had taken that week & while swiping I saw a picture of someone in my wedding dress.

My aunty got really flustered and started swiping quickly so I couldn’t see the picture properly. I asked to look at her phone, she gave it to me and I swiped straight to the suss picture – it was my cousin in my dress.

I have no idea whether this photo was taken before or after the wedding, either way I was completely shocked to see someone else in my dress!

This dress extremely special to me, my mum and I designed it together, something completely unique to anything we have seen elsewhere.

I didn’t say anything at the time, but I slept on it and decided to text my mum to ask if she was aware what my aunty and cousin did.

I didn’t receive anything back from my mum, but my aunty tried to call immediately. I didn’t feel ready to talk to her, so I sent her a text instead.

I explained that I wasn’t upset with my cousin (she’s young), I was more upset with my aunty, as a mother I’d think she’d understand the significance, and the fact she encouraged it, taking photos, not thinking of asking me & then trying to hide it really hurt.

I honestly think I would have been okay with my cousin trying on my dress, she’s like my little sister, but I would have wanted to be there for it, definitely not behind my back.

My aunty apologised and sounded remorseful in her response, so I was happy to move on.

A few days later my mum was driving my husband and I to the airport for our honeymoon & I asked my mum if she knew at the time what my aunty did, I didn’t think for a second that she would have known – I assumed she’d understand how disrespectful it’d be to do this behind my back.

Turns out my mum knew the whole time – instead of just apologising & moving on, she started crying and getting really defensive. She said “it’s (Aunty’s) fault for taking those photos” and accused me of being a jerk for making them feel so bad about it.

I snapped a little at this point and raised my voice, I asked her to take accountability instead of deflecting the blame.

I’m really shocked that my mum of all people reacted like this & had total lack of accountability.

AITA for being upset about this?”

