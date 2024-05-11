Her Sister-In-Law Has A Restraining Order Against Her Parents, But Her Brother Is Taking Her Son To See Them In Secret… And His Wife Wants To Tell.
Family can get pretty complicated sometimes, so when it’s your in-laws drama, I think most people prefer to stay out of it.
In this situation, though, this woman doesn’t see how she can do that.
Her sister-in-law is estranged from her parents due to some pretty major drama.
My husband’s sister “Nicole” had a difficult upbringing, her parents kicked her out and disowned her and cut financial support off her after she refused to marry the family friend.
She instead went to live with her late boyfriend who passed away shortly after their son was born.
Once she had a child, of course, they wanted to play nice but she’s refused to the point of getting a restraining order.
My inlaws kept pressuring Nicole to let them meet their grandkid, they harassed her to the point where she got a restraining order against them and that’s when they stopped.
But they, including my husband, have been complaining about what a horrible thing she did and said that she broke the family and robbed them of their grandchild.
She does allow her brother – the poster’s husband – to babysit his nephew.
My husband has contact with Nicole and he started offering to babysit her son for her after she finally found found new job, and she’s been grateful for this.
In turn, he breaks this trust by taking the boy to see their parents.
However, he’s been doing this ever since he started babysitting his nephew.
He’d wait til she drop his nephew off then he’d get him into the car and drive to my inlaws house so they could see him.
He’d stay gone and come back 30 minutes before Nicole is expected to arrive.
This woman says she wants to tell her sister-in-law what’s going on.
I didn’t wanna say anything first but then I couldn’t stand thinking about how betrayed and hurt Nicole would feel if she found out.
I told my husband what he’s doing is wrong since his nephew’s mom did not consent to him go to my inlaws house,
Her husband is full of justifications and threats.
He told me he’s doing this for his nephew’s sake and told me to shut the f up and stay out of his family affairs.
This caused an argument between us, I told him if he doesn’t stop then I’d tell Nicole, he said I wouldn’t then explained that he didn’t think it was fair for Nicole to punish his parents like that and ban them from seeing their grandchild.
I told him this is serious cause she has a restraining order against them and our nephew shouldn’t be there.
I insisted I’d tell her if this doesn’t stop but he said if i do that I’d cost him to lose his nephew and called me bitter and cruel for even entertaining the idea.
He told me if I do that then he’ll let my inlaws know and they won’t be happy with me.
He urged me to mind my own business and stop trying to divide the family and “condone” Nicole’s unjustified hatred for his parents.
Does Reddit think she should mind her own business? Let’s find out!
The top comment says she should get the police involved.
This person can’t believe they’re still married.
Everyone thinks her husband is awful.
And believe her sister-in-law deserves to know the truth.
She should have told her right away.
She’s got to spill the beans.
Who knows what they’re saying to that poor kid.
