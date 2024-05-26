Her Sister Wants Her to Help Out More With Her Kids, But She’s Already Put Her Time In And Is Now Focused On Her Own Future
AITA for not wanting to put my future on hold to watch my sister’s kids?
“I’m an 18-year-old female with an older sister, Sarah, 29, who has two children, ages 8 and 4.
Most of my childhood was spent taking care of her kids while she went out partying. Now that I’m starting a practical nursing course to boost my university resume, Sarah is asking me to put my future on pause and watch her kids so she can enjoy herself before I leave for university.
Our mom warned me when I was young not to babysit for Sarah’s kids because of her attitude. She also said this might be Sarah being jealous because she used to study nursing but dropped out due to bad company and not passing her final exam.
Everything came to a head yesterday when applications for the course opened, and I was talking to our mom about it.
Sarah overheard that I applied and got mad, shouting about how selfish I am and how this is the only thing she’s ever asked me to do. I told her to stop being childish and that it isn’t my fault she had children, and I’m not their mother.
The kids have called me “mom” for about two years, even when corrected. Apparently, I shouldn’t have said that, as she started yelling at our mom, saying I’m her favorite because if I wasn’t, she would tell me to put my future aside and help her with her children.
Our mom told her point-blank that she would never tell any of us to put our future on hold. She said she gave us all the same opportunity, and it’s not anyone’s fault that Sarah didn’t use hers wisely.
Now she has children, and I’m going to take my life more seriously. She needs to take responsibility for her children because no one told her to have them, and she can’t look after them.
Sarah started crying and left, then our mom started on me, saying she warned me from the very beginning, and I didn’t listen.
She said I need to stop being a pushover because I lost all my childhood when I was supposed to be outside playing with friends, going out, and just being a kid. I was babysitting like I gave birth.
Our mom said it’s my fault Sarah became so entitled because when she made plans for me to go out, I would cancel to watch the children.
She’s not wrong; I would always feel sorry for Sarah because she knew how to manipulate me, just because I don’t like to see people suffer or be sad.
AITA?”
