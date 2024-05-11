His Aunt Cause His Betta Fish’s Demise On Purpose, So He Took Something Dear To Her Heart And Gave It The Same Treatment
by Trisha Leigh
Some people treat fish as disposable – they give them away at carnivals, they put them in a literal bowl, they don’t research what they need to thrive, etc.
Those people don’t deserve to have pets.
This guy knew his new betta fish needed a decent-sized tank, air filter, etc, even though his aunt tried to make him feel dumb.
So to keep it simple, yesterday, I got a Siamese Fighting Fish (or known as a betta fish) named Eclipse (due to obvious reasons).
I unfortunately didnt have a proper aquarium for it. So I made one out of a large storage container from Home Depot (Plastic), a coffee mug, sponge filter+ air pump and a lil bit of sand.
Wasnt perfect, but it would do until later.
So my aunt complains earlier this morning that “why you got this big container for this small fish” and “it dont need all that stuff.”
He rigged up a makeshift tank until he could get a real one, then went to school.
For those who dont know, betta fish need at least a 5 gallon tank.
So i tried explaining to her that this isnt one of those “carnival goldfish” and needs certain criteria to thrive.
And…that didnt work.
Anyway, I leave off of school. I get a call from my girlfriend that i can have her old 30 gallon aquarium + filter and heater.
He came home to find his aunt had dismantled the tank and his fish had perished.
I leave 2 hours early from school to put Eclipse in his new home….. only to find that she took upon her self to dismantle my makeshift fish tank piece by piece, leaving Eclipse’s body in a tupperware bowl filled with freezing cold water in the middle of my bedroom floor.
When I confronted her she said “I told you her dont need all that sruff” and “thats what fish do”. they swim and d**.
So, he took the only thing she had of her grandfather’s, dismantled it, and left it with his fish.
Bet.
So once she left to run errands, I went into the living room and grabbed her picture of her deceased grandfather. (the only thing she has left related to him) and i dismantled the frame, bit by bit.
And when she comes back home, where she’s gonna find the picture?
At the bottom of the bowl, torn in shreds, in freezing cold water, in the middle of her bedroom floor.
Sure, it might be a fish. But it was MY fish. MY money. MY joy. literally murdered in cold blood.
Welp tonight she’s gonna learn just how little things can make a big difference.
Swim in peace Eclipse, who lasted as long as her namesake.
I bet Reddit is going to be hopping mad.
The top comment hopes he haunts her with this forever.
This person is horrified, yet impressed.
No one is mad at him.
They hope his aunt doesn’t retaliate.
This commenter definitely gets it.
This is just psychotic behavior on her part, right?
I mean what kind of person!
