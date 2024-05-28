His Boss Was Notoriously Rude, So One Employee Made Sure It Finally Hit Him Where It Hurt – In The Bank Account
by Ashley Ashbee
They say it’s better to be the bigger person and move on when there is a conflict.
It’s extra satisfying when being the bigger person totally works out in your favor.
That’s what happened in this story when an employee spoke out to his mean boss about expenses he had to pay.
Rude boss? Enjoy paying $500 for a new window.
I worked in a pizza shop and the owner was a grade A *******.
He would argue and berate both staff and customers alike.
His business had a 3 star rating on Google: a bunch of 5-stars indicating the food was good, and a bunch of 1-stars stating the owner was rude.
If you thought bad reviews were the worst thing a customer could do as revenge, think again.
I guess he must have ****** off the wrong customer because someone smashed his shop front window.
My boss covered it with a wooden panel and went on as usual.
Serving someone’s just desserts feels so good.
I had some naughtiness in mind though.
I approached my boss and said that someone from the municipal council came in and said that he’d need to have a proper glass panel in order to avoid a fine.
My boss went on a long tirade on how the municipal council are a bunch of useless busybodies, and promptly bought a new glass panel.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
A lot of people felt that OP was the one who smashed the shop window.
All the comedians came out with pun-laden accusations.
It works in the movies, but this would probably be expensive revenge.
Seriously, the puns were out of control.
That’s enough, folks. I’m cringing.
Be nice to your customers or you’ll literally pay.
And get roasted with puns.
