His Girlfriend Isn’t Okay With His Brother Moving In To His House, But He’s Standing By His Sibling In A Sign Of Loyalty
Family first: some people have that mantra drilled into their heads from an early age and the man who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page sounds like he certainly did.
But did he do anything wrong?
Read his story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my girlfriend that my loyalties lie with my baby brother?
“My little brother recently moved in with me. It was a huge shock at first, my brother (Will, 17) is female to male.
I (M34) had no idea he was questioning his gender, he always seemed perfectly happy as a girl, y’know he was very feminine presenting and all.
The big news about his brother upset his family.
Turns out he came out to our parents after getting his hair cut and they didn’t take it well in the slightest.
From what he’s told me, he wasn’t exactly kicked out, they just started being unbearable. They were calling him ‘Myla’ in every sentence they said (just to annoy him i suppose), mum kept booking him in for appointments to get hair extensions and his lashes done, our da didn’t let him wear the male uniform to sixth form and so on.
It got so bad that he literally took a train from down south to up the north to ask if he could live with me. Of course, I said yes. The house is big enough to have him live there, there’s four bedrooms and an attic room.
His girlfriend is having a hard time with this.
My girlfriend (Nico, 32) was irritated when she found out. We’ve discussed her moving in before Will came and now she’s telling me that she will not move in until Will leaves.
I’ve explained to her that Will isn’t a child we’d have to constantly supervise, that if anything he’s the one making the place more liveable (he’s very insistent on adding on to the home decor and so on, as well as being better than me at cleaning.), and that the house is large enough to still have privacy even with him around.
Nico’s argued that it’s not truly ‘ours’ if Will is always there, that we won’t be able to start trying to concieve, that she’s not willing to live with a ‘hormonal and rebellious’ teenager and that she’s just flat out uncomfortable with Will being near her and living with her and her son (M 10) in the same home.
He stood his ground.
Ultimately, I’ve told her that my loyalties lie with my baby brother, who is homeless and vulnerable, unlike the grown woman with a good paying job and a home of her own.
She’s called my mum up to complain about it and she’s said that i was in the wrong for prioritizing Will, and Will himself said that he doesn’t want to be ‘causing problems’ in my relationship.”
Family first!
I don’t know if these two are in it for the long haul…
