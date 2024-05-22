His Mom Won’t Stop Nitpicking When She Visits, And She Has Had Enough Of Him Not Standing Up For Her
by Matthew Gilligan
If you get nothing else from scouring the pages of Reddit, you’ll at least get a heavy dose of guys who can’t stand up to their own mothers…
And here’s yet another example!
Check out what this fella had to say and see if you think he’s acting like an *******.
AITA for not sticking up for my wife to my mother?
“My (32M) mother lives out of state and comes twice a year to visit my wife (31F) and I, as well as my sister who lives nearby too.
She usually spends like 4-5 nights here. While she’s here, she tends to make some off the cuff judgmental comments.
She sounds like a lot of fun…
My mom has always been a little nit-picky about things and I’ve handled it by ignoring her – it’s a few comments per trip and otherwise she’s ok and helpful to us.
For example, I picked her up at the train station and she immediately said “oops, looks like someone needs a car wash.”
My wife feels that more comments are directed at her because she is the woman, especially about home decor and cleaning, despite my wife also working full time.
For example, we have a junk drawer that has admittedly got overfull lately.
My mom said “it’s too bad I’m not here longer, I would help you organize that. I noticed it hasn’t been done.”
It never ends!
Or she will come in our house and immediately start cleaning something and say she saw it was horribly dirty.
Or last visit, my wife’s suitcase was still out from a trip the month before, and she said “I see someone doesn’t like to unpack right away.”
My wife takes these things really personally and is hurt.
I usually try to support her behind the scenes, tell her my mother is kind of an old crone (true) and that we all just ignore her and she should too, but she recently got upset with me for not saying anything back in the moment.
I do want to stick up for her but my mind is kind of slow and my mother always slips these comments in when I’m not paying attention.
I can’t respond well within a few seconds when I was expecting it.
My wife is upset with me and says my mother can’t come anymore unless I’m planning to stick up for her.
AITA for not saying something to my mother?”
Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.
This person said he’s an *******.
This individual agreed.
One Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This person didn’t hold back.
This guy needs to get it together!
Jeez!
