His Uncle Was His Mom’s Affair Partner, So When He Offered Advice This Nephew Shut Him Down Cold
by Matthew Gilligan
Man, it feels good to tell off someone who really deserves it once in a while…
But the young man who did it to their uncle in this story is now having second thoughts about what he said.
Check out his story and see if you think he went too far…
AITA for telling my uncle his advice is unwanted and his opinion is unwelcome?
“I (19m) live with my dad since my mom cheated on him with my uncle.
Still see my uncle every few weeks but only because he lives with my grandparents and I don’t want to go no contact with them.
Just go with the flow…
My dad agrees with this, saying I should just be stoic to the guy when I visit.
Mom’s no longer in the picture, having left my uncle for someone else. Haven’t seen her for months now.
My dad gave me a credit card last year, saying that I can use it for meals. I am also allowed to buy one new book each week.
Today, I bought ‘The Maze Runner’. Then I had lunch and went to my grandparents’ house, where as usual I just ignored my uncle and talked to my grandparents.
My uncle usually ignores me as well, but not today.
He asked me why I wasted money buying the book when I already have the movie, before saying my dad should have taught me better about money management.
Then the guy also went on and said that I’m too old for the book.
Mind your own business, dude.
I said the stuff listed in the title of the post. Didn’t raise my voice at him or anything. Just looked him right in the eyes and said it.
My grandparents told me that I didn’t have to be rude to him and that he’s still my elder.
They said I should be polite to him ‘for [their] sake’, saying I should have greater self-control at my age.”
Nice try, dude!
Those bridges are burned.
