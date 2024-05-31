HOA Rules Say Only Two Dogs Per Household, But This Person Has Three. So A Nosy Neighbor Tries To Get Them In Trouble… But Fails.
by Matthew Gilligan
Rules are rules, folks!
And if you’re not gonna follow them, you better be prepared to pay the price.
So is this person a jerk for how they’re acting?
Let’s see what the heck is going on here…
AITA for owning 3 dogs, against my HOA’s 2 dog rule?
“My parents moved to a retirement neighborhood, so I moved into their neighborhood after my job required me to move to their state.
There’s a problem…
We have 3 dogs however, 2 of them look almost the same so we would never walk all 3 at once.
It worked for 2 years.
Well my neighbor has been telling everyone we have 3 dogs and complaining about it on Nextdoor.
The HOA asked to investigate.
One of my dogs was at the vet so I said go ahead, they walked through the house and the neighbor was outside.
She later walked up to me all smug saying “did the HOA find your dog?”
NOPE.
I said no they didn’t, mind your own business, *****.
She then went on to Nextdoor to complain again, but the rest of the neighborhood is calling her crazy.”
Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.
This reader thinks they all SUCK.
This individual said they acted like an *******.
Another person doesn’t think they did anything wrong.
This reader didn’t hold back.
And this person also called them an *******.
Sounds like they’re playing with fire…
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.