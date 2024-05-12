If Your Parents Had No Idea What Sort Of Drama Your Barbies Had, This Post Will Take You All The Way Back
by Laura Lynott
Most parents imagine their children playing innocently with their Barbies but @alexarowe11 has shone a light on just how she liked to play with her dolls as a child.
If you played with Barbie back in the day, you know that your dolls had secret drama your mom knew nothing about!
Alexa highlighted her point by holding a mock conversation between her two ‘Barbies’.
Spoiler the dolls are actually C-3PO and Rae from the Star Wars franchise.
“Wow. You look so nice today,” she said, holding one doll.
Holding another doll, she responded: “Thank you, so do you Barbie. Let’s go to the store.”
Then she switched to a conversation between her Barbie to her Ken: “How could you do that to me? You’re sleeping with every other Barbie? We have a family together.”
This really showed how kids were actually much more tuned into adult life than their parents could ever have imagined!
She responded with her Ken doll: “But I don’t love any of them like I love you!”
Her Barbie responded : “Stop! Do me and our 35 other children mean nothing to you? The fact we’re getting evicted from our apartment that you haven’t even been paying for!”
The clip ends with the TikToker’s daughter shouting it’s time to go out and the woman responds “Just five more minutes.”
It’s kind of cool to see a mom having playtime isn’t it!
Watch the full clip here:
@alexarowe11
It was always sO MF DRAMATIC (ANYONE ELSE!?!?!?) #barbie #barbiegirl #kids #playing #sketch #barbiedoll #barbiemovies #barbiemovie #fyp
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Too funny!
Creative Barbie fans!
Dysfunctional Barbie, ha!
We were just playing out our own drama.
It’s like therapy, basically.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁