Mom Gives Her Daughter’s Best Friend Birthday Concert Tickets, But She Learns The Friend’s Mom Plans To Use Them With Her Other Child… So She Snatches Them Back

AITA for taking back a gift after I learned the birthday person would not be the one using it?
My daughter, Jenny, (13) has a best friend, Morgan (nearly 13). The two of them spend a lot of time together at our place.
I do not know Morgan’s mother very well as Jenny doesn’t often go to their house.
This is mainly because Morgan’s house is a little chaotic.
She has 4 siblings. Jenny is an only child and Morgan has said she likes the quiet at our house.
Morgan has done a lot of stuff with us.
I occasionally enter radio/online competitions and will win tickets to certain local events.
When I won 4 tickets to a concert last year, Jenny and I brought Morgan along with one other friend.
We all had a blast.
Recently, I won another pair of tickets to a concert that I planned to attend with Jenny.
A few days after, I was told about a work trip that I have to take that falls that weekend.
So, Jenny suggested we give the tickets to Morgan for her birthday.
She could either go with another friend or her mom.
I checked with Morgan’s mom before we mentioned this to Morgan and she said that was fine.
Last night, Morgan was at our house and she seemed upset.
When I asked why, she said her mom was taking her brother to the concert because “her brother has never been to a concert before”.
I asked if Morgan’s brother even liked the band and Morgan said no, it was just the principle of the matter.
Morgan and her other 3 siblings have been to concerts.
He hasn’t and since they can’t afford stuff like this, he gets to go.
I found this unfair and honestly a waste of tickets.
I called Morgan’s mom to double check this story and she confirmed it all, including her 11 year old son barely knowing anything about the band.
I said I’m sorry, but I don’t feel right giving these as a birthday gift anymore as these were for Morgan.
I said we’d give them to Jenny and Morgan’s other friend who I know likes the band, and we’ll get Morgan something else for her birthday.
Morgan is fine with this.
Morgan’s mom is mad and says I’m trying to tell her how to parent. I don’t think I am.
If a different friend gave Morgan the tickets and it was the same result, as rude as I’d find her mom doing this, I wouldn’t say anything as that’s not my business.
As I am giving the tickets, I want them to go to Morgan.
I’d also maybe feel different if the brother loved the band too but as he doesn’t, I don’t want to give them.
So here I am left wondering if I’m being a jerk here?
