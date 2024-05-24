Massive Pizza Order Left Her With A Feast Fit For Royalty, But Now She’s Complaining It’s Too Much
by Chris Allen
Sometimes folks, you hit the friggin LOTTERY.
And it’s just raining down sweet fresh Italian food.
Would you complain in those situations?
Welp, Brooke on TikTok would.
And she did.
She starts her video saying,
“Ok I can’t make this up, I received the wrong order earlier, someone else’s order,”
Alright now, this is starting off ok. Do continue.
“It’s basically a s**t ton of food that I’m not going to eat. It’s just me and the dog.”
Oh but that dog looks like he’s in hog heaven.
I don’t see him complaining.
Brooke then reorders her original order.
“Then they send me my original order with a gift card…but then they send me my old order too…”
As she pans around to see this monstrosity of a pizza joint’s many deliveries that landed in her kitchen.
You gotta take a look at this haul, it’s amazing.
@brooke_wadeee
If you need some dinner hmu
Now let’s see what folks had to say.
This one. 51,000 other people in full agreeance.
160k other people felt this person’s pain.
And this person had the correct idea.
Come on now, get it together!
You never say no to free food.
