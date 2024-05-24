May 24, 2024 at 6:33 pm

Massive Pizza Order Left Her With A Feast Fit For Royalty, But Now She’s Complaining It’s Too Much

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

Sometimes folks, you hit the friggin LOTTERY.

And it’s just raining down sweet fresh Italian food.

Would you complain in those situations?

Welp, Brooke on TikTok would.

And she did.

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

She starts her video saying,

“Ok I can’t make this up, I received the wrong order earlier, someone else’s order,”

Alright now, this is starting off ok. Do continue.

“It’s basically a s**t ton of food that I’m not going to eat. It’s just me and the dog.”

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

Oh but that dog looks like he’s in hog heaven.

I don’t see him complaining.

Brooke then reorders her original order.

“Then they send me my original order with a gift card…but then they send me my old order too…”

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

As she pans around to see this monstrosity of a pizza joint’s many deliveries that landed in her kitchen.

You gotta take a look at this haul, it’s amazing.

@brooke_wadeee

If you need some dinner hmu

♬ original sound – Brooke Wade

Now let’s see what folks had to say.

This one. 51,000 other people in full agreeance.

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

160k other people felt this person’s pain.

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

And this person had the correct idea.

Source: TikTok/@brooke_wadeee

Come on now, get it together!

You never say no to free food.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter