Rude Family Was Obnoxiously Loud At A Restaurant, So They Got Revenge By Making The Most Annoying Phone Call Ever
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t want people to think I’m taking things too far, but I believe that folks need to start getting fined for talking on speakerphone in public.
Who’s with me on this one?!?!
Okay, you need some time to think about it, I can respect that…
In the meantime, enjoy this story from Reddit about some rude folks who got put in their places.
Rude family at restaurant.
“My (13f) family and I, went to Las Vegas as part of our spring break trip.
We went to the Rainforest Café after a show we saw. We were having conversation whilst waiting for our food. All of a sudden, a kid and their (grandma?) at the table next to us starts a video call.
Ugh!
They had it on. Full. Volume.
The most ear wrenching screeching noise came out of that speaker.
Two can play at that game…
It was so rude and a nuisance.
My parents and I wanted to end it. I started a 3 way call between the three of us made a noise and put the speaker together.
Let the annoyance begin. I was giggling my *** off.
Eventually we ended the call after annoying them. I then used the annoying youtube shorts audio “i cOuLd bE pRepPy” on repeat full volume.
A bit later they ended the call and shot me a dirty look.
If you really need to call someone go somewhere else, not in the middle of a restaurant on full volume.”
People like that drive me nuts!
