She Made Fun Of The Sweet Notes In The New Girl’s Lunch, And Now She Eats In Her Car. So Her Friends Think She’s A Mean Girl.
by Trisha Leigh
I know from experience how brutal teen girls can be to one another.
That said, it breaks your heart to hear about such callous treatment of a vulnerable kid.
This poster is a high schooler and mentions the “weird” new girl.
So, this girl, Nicole(16), started going to my (16f) school after winter break.
She’s a little weird tbh.
She doesn’t talk a lot and when she does talk, she’s so quiet that you can barely hear her.
She noticed her reading notes in her lunchbox and smiling.
She used to eat in her car but one of my friends felt bad for her and invited her to eat with us.
I noticed that all of her lunches had a little piece of paper and she’d read it, smile for like 2 seconds, then fold it up and put it in a pocket in her lunchbox.
Sometimes she’d take it out and read it a couple times during lunch.
When she learned they were from her nanny she made a rude comment.
I eventually asked what it is and she said she has a nanny and she writes her notes every day.
I asked if she thinks that’s a little embarrassing because I don’t know anyone who’s had notes in their lunches past 5th grade.
She got kinda defensive and said that her nanny does similar things for her siblings, who are all in preschool or elementary school so it kinda proved my point.
Now the girl is back to eating in her car and her friends think she’s awful.
She started eating in her car again and one of my friends got mad at me because apparently she had a really bad home life before moving here and she’s never had anyone do that stuff for her.
Idk how tf she expected me to know, considering she usually only talks about school but it’s starting some drama in my friend group so I wanted to know if I was the a—–e.
I’m betting Reddit is going to put her in her place.
The top comment says kids can be cruel.
This person says she should have minded her own business.
They say there’s no way to positively spin this.
And she should be ashamed of herself.
Let people be happy, sheesh.
At least she cared enough to ask.
So maybe she’ll take the judgement to heart.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, friendship, mean girls, new girl, picture, reddit, teenagers, top