She Named Her New Son After Her Father, But Her Father-In-Law Didn’t Take The News Well
by Matthew Gilligan
What’s in a name…?
Judging by this story, a whole lot!
Check out this woman’s story and see if you think she’s being disrespectful to her father-in-law.
AITA for naming my son after my father instead of my father-in-law?
“I (26F) recently had twins with my husband Harry (30M). I love my babies so much but the labour was a nightmare. It was extremely traumatic for my husband and I, and we’ve agreed that we are definitely not having any more kids.
I was labouring for two days and throughout the process we kept our families updated. When they were finally able to visit, my parents and my in laws came to see us.
Everyone was fussing over the babies and my poor husband who only had about 4 hours sleep for the whole two days was napping.
My dad, however, sat by me first and just held my hand for a bit. When I told him to go get some cuddles in with the twins, he said ‘I’m here to see my baby’ meaning me.
She was moved by this.
It was honestly so sweet and I started tearing up. I didn’t even realise how invisible I felt when my husband was sleeping and my dad was there to make sure I was also being taken care of.
He took me down to the hospital cafe and we had breakfast together while the babies were with everyone else.
She wanted to honor him.
I kept thinking about what my dad did for the next few days and I decided that I would give my newborn son my father’s name as his middle name. My husband was totally on board with this.
However, this is where the problem began. We knew my FIL would be pretty mad at this.
He always wanted a grandson named after him but it’s pretty clear now he won’t get one. He has two sons, my husband and his younger brother and my BIL is gay and currently says he doesn’t want to adopt kids in the future.
My FIL is also one of those people who cares about ‘bloodlines’ so I don’t think he’d want an adopted grandson named after him (messed up, I know).
My husband has a complicated relationship with his father so he wasn’t comfortable naming our son after him, but we agreed to give them the same initials so they’d both be AHD.
Uh oh…
He accepted this, but when he found out we were switching the middle name for my father, he lost his mind.
He said that this was something he always wanted and we were throwing it in his face by giving the baby my father’s name as his middle name.
I tried to explain why but he cut me off and said that it was absurd to expect someone to check on me when there were babies that had just been born and my father shouldn’t be rewarded for ‘ignoring his grandchildren’.
I tried to explain that it was more than just the moment because my dad has been my best friend for my whole life but he didn’t want to hear it.
MIL is saying we are jerks for doing this because my dad doesn’t care about any grandchildren being named after him but FIL has always wanted it.
According to her, we are taking something away from him just because my dad chose to do something ‘unusual’ which to them was ignoring the babies until he was satisfied with me being okay (he did not ignore the kids, he got plenty of cuddles in when we got back from breakfast).
My dad is honoured by our choice, but thinks we shouldn’t have done it because of what it means to FIL.
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person said she’s NTA.
Another reader agreed.
One individual shared their thoughts.
This Reddit user had a lot to say.
This father-in-law needs to know their role.
Jeez!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.