She Babysat Her Boyfriend’s Little Sis And Dad Never Came Home, So She Took The Baby To Her Dad’s. Now His Parents Are Divorcing And He Thinks It’s Her Fault.
There’s nothing like family drama that puts a strain on your home life.
For this person, she thought she was doing a simple favor for her boyfriend’s family, but things did not go as planned.
Let’s see what happened…
AITA for taking the kid I was babysitting to my dad’s house?
I (18F) was babysitting my boyfriend’s younger sister Amelia (2F). My boyfriend (21M) was out of town.
My family and my boyfriend’s family are extremely close. My dad and his mother have been friends since childhood.
I was asked to babysit his infant sister by his dad Richard because his mother was in hospital and he needed to go to work for an emergency.
Of course I agreed and went over there.
Seems like a normal evening…
He offered to pay but I declined because I love that little girl like she’s my own sister. Richard said that he would be back by ten pm the latest.
I told him that was fine. I went over to their house at 9 in the morning.
Richard did not turn up at 10 pm. I called him and he didn’t pick up.
I called my boyfriend and my boyfriend’s brother who had no idea where he was.
I did not call their mother because she was in hospital and the last thing she needs to know is that her husband is missing.
Things are a little complicated…
Plus, they are having problems so i didn’t want to be the cause of a divorce. My boyfriend asked me to wait until his dad got back.
I waited another hour and then called him again. No response.
I was getting worried because I had work in the morning, plus this man who said he was gonna be back had just gone MIA so he could have been in trouble himself.
I ended up calling my dad and explained the situation to him. He was extremely mad and told me to bring Amelia over to his place so he could watch her for the night.
When i got to his place, my stepmother put Amelia down in my little sisters room and my dad went out.
They finally found Richard…
Turns out, Richard was at a bar and my dad found him drunk out of his mind.
He said that he did actually go to work but went to the bar to let off steam because he was stressed which I do understand because his wife is in hospital and they’re having problems.
Now, my boyfriend’s mother has asked Richard to move out and she paid me for my time (she wouldn’t take no for an answer).
Apparently his drinking has been a long term issue and she’s had enough.
But she’s not in the clear yet…
My boyfriend is mad at me because he asked me to stay and I didn’t, and he said that I could’ve called in sick the next morning.
He said that considering how close our families are, I could’ve done him that favor instead of blabbing to my dad and causing his parents to split up.
My dad says I did the right thing because Richard could have been in trouble and his next move after checking the bar would have been to call the police.
I just feel terrible now and my boyfriend won’t speak to me. AITA?
Let’s dive into the comments.
This Reddit user questions the boyfriend.
This commenter doesn’t think she did anything wrong.
Another user agrees, it’s not her problem.
All in all, everyone decided she’s NTA!
If he was my boyfriend, I’d be pretty mad at him for blaming me for something that’s clearing no one’s fault!
This might be the end of a family friendship.
