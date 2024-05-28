Sick Employee Was Going To Get Fired If She Missed Any More Work, So She Maliciously Complied And Vomited All Over Her Boss
by Ashley Ashbee
A lot of employers think their staff should never be sick and should be penalized if they miss work because of illness.
This not only means that germs will spread, but that there can be really gross consequences, like in the story below.
Check out how this boss dug his heels in despite being covered in vomit.
Vomiting on Boss – No Sick Days Left
At 18, I worked for a large company.
Their policy was only 2 sicks days a year and no PTO whatsoever for part timers.
The company made sure never to schedule you more than 36 hours a week or you would be considered Full Time and get PTO.
I got hit with a bad flu and used up my 2 sicks days.
I called in sick on Day 3 and was told if I did not come in, I would be written up.
I did not come in.
OP had to deal with this while suffering with a terrible bug.
I was still sick on Day 4, but I went because 2 days missed is considered No Call/No Show and instant termination.
As soon as I walk in, the Store Boss calls me back into his office and demands an explanation, berates me for violating the “store trust,” violating the sick policy of two days, etc.
He handed me my first and only warning which said “Final Warning” on it and told me to sign.
Then the illness gods hand OP a disgusting gift
The entire time he was talking, I was phasing in and out of consciousness.
As he slid the paper down to me, the motion of looking down was too much and I projectile vomited all over him, his desk, the warning, etc…
He still made me sign the now destroyed paper and work the rest of the week.
I ended up being stuck there for seven more months before I found a much better job.
Check out the comments to see what folks had to say.
A lot of non-Americans expressed disbelief in the inhumanity of US labor trends.
If only. It’s outrageous.
Sad that it has to come to tactical vomiting, but whatever works.
Even dangerous illness can’t escape the wrath of an unjust manager.
I’m not surprised. A lot of people think it’s more of a big business issue, but it’s common in small business, too.
Please seek work with a manager who will treat you better.
