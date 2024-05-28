Employee Was Tasked With Automating A System, But They Discovered The Project Was Enabling An Affair So They Exposed It All
by Ashley Ashbee
Productivity is a common reason corporations automate more and more functions.
But doing things as efficiently as possible has other benefits.
Read below to see how OP not only got a bonus for this automation project, but also got some revenge with a side of juicy office gossip.
Automated my useless boss out of her job
I was a data and reporting analyst and did all the ad hoc reports for my company. My boss, we’ll call her Kerry, was always late, left early and took days off at short notice.
The only thing of value she did was all the regular reports – sales, revenue etc. We suspected she got away with it because she was having an affair with her boss, we’ll call him Stewart.
Our CEO would look for ways to cut costs and would pay regular bonuses for the best cost saving initiatives.
Kerry was very keen to submit ideas and encouraged us all to automate our tasks so she could try and take the credit for the savings.
It didn’t take long to find needlessly manual activities.
A quick inspection of the data showed it would quite easily be automated so I knocked up the necessary script and got it over to the CEO who was super impressed.
He asked if I could also look at the revenue, churn and a couple of other reports. Over that afternoon I automated everything my boss did.
Both Kerry and Stewart were back in the next day but were immediately summoned to the CEO’s office before being suspended and sent home.
With no cards left to play, Kerry and Stewart were toast.
Turns out the CEO knew they were having an affair and all the times they were sick or late or had to leave early was so they could sneak off and do the deed.
Now they were automated he was able to get them suspended and later fired for gross misconduct for all the time they’d taken off.
I also got a nice bonus out of it.
Let’s see what commenters had to say about this story.
Why don’t people get fired for stuff like this? Strong unions? I’m confused.
I struggle with this because I want to share, but also need to pay myself.
The instructors would have to cover their faces and distort their voices, but I’d still watch,
I’m picturing a beautiful friendship.
This person thinks this story is fake. I’m not so sure.
If you’re easily replaced, don’t push your luck.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · automation, coworker gets herself fired, malicious compliance, office gossip, picture, productivity, reddit, top