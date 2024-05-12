Her New Husband Accepted A Single Business Class Upgrade And Left Her Alone In Coach On Their Honeymoon
by Ashley Ashbee
We all afraid things will happen that are extremely unlikely, and sometimes this prompts us to do things we wouldn’t do otherwise.
A new husband’s fear of flying prompted him to abandon his wife on their honeymoon — but we only have her side of this story.
She ignored him on the flight home and he’s not happy about it.
Read the story below.
AITA for ignoring my husband during our flight when he expressed anxiety over flying?
I [33F] recently married my husband [30M] and we took a 3 hour flight to Mexico for our honeymoon.
I fly a lot for my job, so I have racked up a lot of miles.
My husband isn’t a big fan of flying, though he has gotten better and tends to just hold my hand and close his eyes during take off and landing (mostly okay when in the air).
That was courtesy and it sounds romantic!
When I booked our flights I requested to use my points if an upgrade to business class became available, but made it clear I only wanted this upgrade if two seats became available and then basically forgot about it.
I wonder why a solo traveler wasn’t upgraded.
Then comes the day of our flight.
When we go to board the person scanning out boarding passes stops us. She says it seems that my husband was upgraded to business class, but ONLY him and asks if that is okay.
Her new hubby should know this is not a good foot to get a start on in a new marriage!
I immediately say no, we are on our honeymoon and would like to stay together.
But then my husband jumps in and says, “No it’s fine, I’ll go to business class!”
I look at him in complete shock and he tells me that I fly all the time and have been in business class before, but he hasn’t. So he deserves a chance to experience it.
I feel like the people behind them in line would have listened in on the drama.
I see we are holding up the line, so I feel like I just need to agree and get on the plane.
I can imagine this would be upsetting.
Within maybe 5-10 minutes of sitting there, trying to hold back tears because my husband left me alone on our flight during our honeymoon (and uses MY points for his upgrade no less), he starts to text me saying he feels anxiety over flying.
I ignore the texts and stop looking at my phone.
I think it depends on how good the bacon is.
Within maybe an hour after we are in the air, he comes to the back of the plane to find me, offers me half of his business class breakfast and asks me why I was ignoring him.
That he was scared and needed me to tell him it’d be okay since I am such an experienced flyer.
She has good reason to be angry, but I don’t think that justifies mocking someone’s fear of flying.
I told him maybe he should have thought about that before leaving me alone before our honeymoon even really began.
He gets angry, tells me that this may be the only time he gets to fly business class and he was giving me half his breakfast to make up for it so I could at least be supportive of his genuine fear.
I roll my eyes, sarcastically say “thanks” and he goes back up to his seat.
Sounds like first-class isn’t the only obstacle in their relationship…
When we landed I tried to just move on and forget about it so that we could just enjoy our honeymoon, but he guilt tripped me about not comforting him via text before take off.
Now I am wondering if I am being unreasonable and should have just let him enjoy his time in business class and ensure him it’d be okay. So AITA?
Here are some thoughts from the commenters.
LOL finish him!
I don’t see how business class can calm flying nerves.
A lot of commenters didn’t get how breakfast would change things.
I thought this, too. This kind of entitlement is never a good sign…
I agree for his tactlessness, but I wouldn’t say a fear of flying is childish.
Honeymoons are sacred.
How many times do women have to say it?!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, anxiety, fear of flying, honeymoon, husband, manipulation, reddit, top, White Space