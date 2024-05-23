Starbucks Employees Got Fired, So They Gave Away Free Drinks All Day
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re gonna go out, you might as well go out with a bang.
And that’s what happened when a group of Starbucks workers decided to have a little fun after being fired.
They decided it was time for revenge!
A TikTokker named Kira posted a video that showed her and her co-workers inside a Starbucks store in a mall, one of whom is holding a tray of frappuccinos.
Kira filmed her co-worker walking through the mall handing out the drinks.
Here’s the video.
@_kiraamariee
LMFAO #fyp #starbucks
Kira posted a follow-up video and gave more background about what happened that led her and her co-worker to do this.
Take a look at what she had to say!
@_kiraamariee
Replying to @SLIM 👑 yall asked for a story time lmao but yea gang #fyp #starbucks
Let’s see how people reacted.
The woman who posted the video started a conversation…
Another viewer thinks they might be in trouble…
And one person has been to this mall before.
Wish I could’ve been there that day!
I love free stuff!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!