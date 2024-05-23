May 23, 2024 at 10:33 am

Starbucks Employees Got Fired, So They Gave Away Free Drinks All Day

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re gonna go out, you might as well go out with a bang.

And that’s what happened when a group of Starbucks workers decided to have a little fun after being fired.

They decided it was time for revenge!

A TikTokker named Kira posted a video that showed her and her co-workers inside a Starbucks store in a mall, one of whom is holding a tray of frappuccinos.

Kira filmed her co-worker walking through the mall handing out the drinks.

Here’s the video.

Kira posted a follow-up video and gave more background about what happened that led her and her co-worker to do this.

Take a look at what she had to say!

Let’s see how people reacted.

The woman who posted the video started a conversation…

Another viewer thinks they might be in trouble…

And one person has been to this mall before.

Wish I could’ve been there that day!

I love free stuff!

