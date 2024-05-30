Their Coworker Stole Their Job From Them, So They Found The Perfect Opportunity To Make A Mess
Big Mac Toilet Revenge
Back in the day I worked at McDonald’s (roughly 2012).
I was working in the kitchen and on the front desk for minimum wage and a job came up working in the lobby for a higher rate of pay.
This job was widely considered to be less stressful so naturally I wanted to change roles for more money and less stress.
But something got in the way…
The manager’s sister applied and got the job over me so I was bitter about this. Part of the role of people working on the lobby is to clean the toilets.
One day I was working after a very heavy drinking session the night before, and could feel my beeriod brewing deep inside, yearning to be released.
For those of you who don’t understand this terminology, it means I needed a gargantuan dump.
They used this to their advantage…
Anyway, I’m on my lunch break in the staff room when the girl who got the job over me came in complaining that the disabled customer’s toilet had been blocked by someone, and she refused to unblock it.
After being derided by other staff members for making a scene about performing a crucial element of her job, she threw a tantrum and left the staff room to go outside before cleaning the toilet.
This provided me with a small but appealing window of opportunity, which I seized. I proceeded to go in the disabled toilet and unleash the beeriod on top of the existing blockage.
I refer to this as Big Maccing. No regrets.
