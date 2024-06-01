Their Neighbor Won’t Stop Stealing Their Parking Space, So They’re Hatching A Plan To Make Them Pay
by Matthew Gilligan
Another story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page about someone who just can’t seem to grasp the concept of not stealing someone else’s parking spot.
AITA for calling a towing company on my neighbor?
“I’ve been living in this apartment building for about 3 months now. When I was showing the apartment I was told right off the bat that I would have my own designated parking spot.
Forward to 3 months later and my neighbor KEEPS parking in my parking spot.
I’ve tried to leave notes asking them to please not to park in my spot as I’m the one paying rent for it and so on.
This is still a recurring issue and today when I went to personally tell my neighbor to not park there (I saw him personally parking there when I went to throw my garbage away).
He rudely told me he can do what he wants and if I can’t use the parking spot then too bad.
Things escalated and he yelled at me, his wife came out and called me a rainbow of insults and so on. So once again I’ve had to leave my car outside.
I had lent my car to my brother for two hours so when he came back he had to park outside.
All of this to say, at this point I’m willing call a towing company if this continues but I don’t know if I’d be an ******* for doing that.
I don’t want issues but there’s just a lack of respect for my space and at this point it’s getting more than just a little annoying.
I work as a security guard so I work anywhere from 12-16 hours and on a slow day and when it’s busy I’ll sometimes work nonstop for 24-48 hours with just hour lunches.
So when I get home I’m extremely tired and for me to NOT be able to park in the space I pay for is becoming a bit inconvenient.
I’m not sure what else to do.”
