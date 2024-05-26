Their Younger Sister Gave Them A Hard Time About Money, So Refused To Help Them Pay For College Anymore
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people can be so ungrateful!
And the person you’re about to hear from has gone above and beyond for years…until now.
Are they acting like an *******?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for not paying my sister’s tuition anymore??
“I(24) have siblings (4f, 13f, and 19f), and they have lived with me for 5 years. And our mother is not mentally there.
I didn’t even know of my youngest sister’s existence until she was 2, and a family member expressed concern for her. That is just to give you an idea of how unstable my mom is.
They’re going out of their way to help.
My 19-year-old sister (let’s call her Emmy) went to college in the fall. Financial aid had covered a really heavy fee, and it was left to me to cover about $6,000 after it, which didn’t seem too bad considering how much uni is without it, and I also agreed to give her $50 a month to sustain herself.
I agreed to pay that money for my sister because, at the time, I really didn’t want her taking out any loans. I didn’t get the opportunity to go to college. I have been working since I was pretty young, and I had my siblings, so there was no way I could juggle a job that would sustain us and college.
Sorry, no dice.
Now my sister called me a few days ago and asked for a $100 to go out with her friend. I said I don’t have it. She got upset and said that the money I gave her was only enough for her sanitary supplies and she could barely eat out (she has a meal plan and a dorm).
I told her for the fifth time to get a job. Guess what she told me after that… She told me I wanted to ruin her college experience because I am uneducated and didn’t get the chance to go to college, so I am placing my anger on her because I am jealous of her.
We even argued for a hot minute. She asked me what I was spending my money on, and I asked her if she knew how much she knew it was to maintain our youngest sister. She said she was in school half the day.
My younger sister is in daycare; public school is free, daycare is not. I need to work, and in order for me to work, I have to pay an outrageous amount to leave her in a daycare. Now Emmy is somehow unaware of this and is acting like taking care of three of them is a financially easy task.
They’ve done everything they can.
Mind you, this is not the first time she is being selfish. I asked her to apply to be an RA so she could get free housing, but she didn’t even attempt to apply. If she got rejected, I wouldn’t be upset, but she did not even turn in an application!!
If you say so…
After arguing with her that what she said was selfish, I gave in and agreed with her. I told her I was so jealous that I was not going to pay for tuition ever again, and when she comes home, she can get a summer job to maintain herself or take out a loan.
I don’t know why I am working myself thin and exhausting myself for someone who doesn’t even appreciate it. I told her I wasn’t joking and was serious and hung up. She sent me some apologies after.
AITA for cutting her off (she will still always have a place in my home; I am not leaving her homeless), or is she just a teenager and am being childish?
I understand that me taking in my sibling was my choice but it wouldn’t hurt to receive some thanks for the amount of work I do for them.”
I’d probably do it too.
Sorry, not sorry.
