They Told Their Niece She Hit the Jackpot With Her Husband, But Other Family Members Took It Personally Because Their Spouses Couldn’t Live Up To That Standard
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, what’s wrong with hitting the jackpot?!?!
Absolutely nothing, in my opinion!
But this person’s words didn’t go over too well and now she’s in hot water.
Did she do anything wrong?
AITA for saying my niece hit the jackpot with her husband?
“My niece has been married for 2 years and I’m honestly so happy for her because her husband is amazing.
He’s kind, helpful, treats her like a princess and is both charming and funny.
It’s clear that he loves my niece a lot and would do anything for her.
They thought they were being nice…
I told my niece she hit the jackpot with her husband a few days ago which has caused some issues between me, my other nieces and their partners.
For some context my niece had their first child 4 months ago and because her friends have been telling her horror story after horror story about women who gave up their careers to raise children she’s been feeling scared and stressed.
Well, isn’t that nice?
To alleviate her anxiety her husband has moved assets he owned prior to the marriage onto her name and made sure he legally wouldn’t be able to take them back if they were to divorce.
I personally think it’s a wonderful gesture.
On top of that he’s been leaving work early or working from home whenever she’s feeling overwhelmed or just wants him to stay with her.
Obviously, not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to leave work whenever but I still find it sweet of him, especially as she refused to hire a nanny so she would have help while he’s working which he doesn’t get upset at her over.
Not everyone is so excited…
He’s my brother-in-law’s favourite son-in-law so my other two nieces and their partners, who were there at the time, are upset because they also think I’m favouring him.
Even though he is objectively the better catch, I told them that all of their partners were amazing to soften the situation but I don’t think it helped.
One of my other nieces is especially mad because I was praising him for things that ‘normal people’ just can’t do which is unfair to them.
AITA?”
Now let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
This person spoke up.
Another individual said they’re NTA.
This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
One person said they acted like an *******.
And this person agreed with the last commenter…
I think this was meant to be harmless.
It just wasn’t taken that way.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, family, jealousy, reddit, relationships, rude, spouses, top, white text