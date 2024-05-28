Aunt Wants Her Sick Niece To Use A Booster Seat, But The Niece Insists It’s Too Embarrassing And She Won’t Ride In It
by Matthew Gilligan
You gotta feel sorry for the kid in this story…
It’s pretty obvious that they don’t want to be an outcast among their peers and they don’t want to stand out.
And even though her aunt is only trying to help her out, is she wrong?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for forcing my niece to use a booster seat?
“I have been my 12 year old niece’s legal guardian for a couple months.
My niece is a tiny kid. She’s about 4 feet tall and maybe 40 pounds. We’re trying to get her to gain some weight but she has an autoimmune condition that is making it difficult.
She’s currently in 4th grade and she’s still one of the shortest in her class.
She has a high backed booster seat in my car. She’s never cared until a couple days ago.
I took family medical leave and used almost all of my PTO when I took her in but now I have to go back to work.
I was debating between getting her a babysitter or having her go to the after school daycare but I heard that a teacher’s daughter nannies for a girl in my niece’s class and she gave me a great price so we’re trying this out.
They had a talk with the nanny.
I explained the booster seat to the nanny and she told me that the other girl also has a booster seat, just a backless one. I thought about it but I’m really not comfortable with my niece being in a backless booster.
She barely meets the weight requirement for a booster seat and we’ve already had so many health issues since she’s moved in with me that I need her to be as safe as possible right now.
I took her with me to get her booster seat and to drop it off with her babysitter and when she saw that we were getting a high back seat, she lost it.
That didn’t go well.
She said all of the other kids are going to be mean to her and I’m treating her like a baby and she doesn’t want a babysitter if she needs a booster seat.
I tried reassuring her that nobody in her class is going to know, except for the other girl the babysitter will be watching (and I’ve volunteered in this class enough to know that this girl is the sweetest thing and won’t say anything).
Still nothing I say is making her feel better and she’s threatening to refuse to get in the car with the babysitter tomorrow.”
This is such a tough one.
I think I agree that she should talk with the doctor.
