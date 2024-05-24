Auto Expert Explains Exactly How Car Thieves Are Becoming Smarter And Getting Around Security Systems
by Chris Allen
Car thieves are a special kind of bold.
And the more technology evolves, the more adjustments they make to keep that money coming.
Auto expert @DurhamAutohaus posted this example on TikTok, and it’s kind of surprising how smart and how stupid a person can be at the same time.
He starts us up by saying,
“These thieves are getting smarter and smarter,”
He shows a pair of carjackers approaching a set of expensive trucks in the homeowner’s driveway.
Then he details the security setup.
“Both these trucks have a glass break sensor, tilt sensor, and shock sensor.”
He then explains exactly how these sensors work, and what the thieves tried doing to avoid them all.
They know!
Oh but they didn’t want to stay around for the lights & sounds?
Watch the full video here:
@durhamautohaus
Car theft thieves are getting smarter but we will always be one step ahead of them 🙅♂️ #cartheft #stolen #toronto #ram1500 #thieves #greenscreenvideo #IGLA #compustar
Now let’s see what folks thought.
This person was one step ahead of the game, and he chimed in to agree.
Another person recognized that glass they broke is NOT cheap.
And another TikToker wondered about GPS.
This is a little disheartening.
Maybe their next video will be about the products that still work.
