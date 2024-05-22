Entitled Food Influencer Went Ballistic When A Restaurant Declined A Collab With Her, But She Didn’t Count On Them Posting Receipts
by Ryan McCarthy
I have to admit, scrolling through TikTok gets me insanely jealous of some of these food influencers.
Going from restaurant to restaurant and getting to try their city’s most delicious dishes, they really do live the life of riley.
But according to TikTok foodie influencer @andreweatsinsf, things aren’t all sunshine in rainbows, because when this influencer was denied a collab, she went ballistic on the poor restaurant!
Check it out!
His video starts with a screenshot of another food influencer reaching out to see if the new restaurant was interested in collaborating with their channel.
“While this is a little less personal, and I wish she had actually used the name of the business and why she’s excited to collab with them, but you know, it is what it is.”
And while the business said they were extremely busy at opening, they invited her to message them back in a few weeks, which he said was completely normal and understandable.
But by the time she actually responded to their message (in January mind you!), the business actually shared that they were in the middle of a family emergency.
“We’re all human! These businesses, there’s humans behind it and you can’t not expect something like this.”
So considering that, they told her that while they appreciate the work she does, they would have to politely decline collaborating with her until their personal emergency was handled.
Instead of being understanding, this foodie went absolutely NUCLEAR on them, saying “May your business never succeed, and may you close down.”
Well she certainly escalated that quickly, to say the least!
“I hope no foodie in the bay area ever acts like this in front of a small business because A. that’s just cruel, and B it will come back to you!”
And come back to her it did, but not before she took her wrath even farther by leaving a string of hateful online reviews!
And this google review was only the first in her tirade, which read:
“THIS PLACE SUCKS, THE OWNERSHIP SUCKS, THEY ARE SO RUDE, NEVER GIVE THEM YOUR MONEY, MAY YOU NEVER SUCCEED.”
Andrew said these reviews were incredibly irresponsible, regardless of whether they were positive or negative!
“You are never allowed to leave a review for a business you haven’t been to as a customer, and even if she came for a foodie collab, she still cannot leave a review for the business.”
Andrew says this is because the second you enter some sort of relationship with that business, whether it be comping her food or even a simple collab, the review is consider inauthentic.
I still don’t understand what got her so heated in the first place!
Check out his video for yourself!
@andreweatsinsf
PSA to all foodies: Be kind y’all and don’t wish ill intent on small businesses or leave negative reviews because they cant respond fast enough to collab. But anyway plwase support 626 Hospitality Group in Arcadia (30 min east of downtown LA) ☺️❤️. I’m saving this for next time. Smh @Tiff ♡ LA Food and Lifestyle 😔 📍160 E Duarte Rd STE E, Arcadia, CA 91006 #lafoodie #sffoodie
TikTok was shocked at how respectful the restaurant was, even after how rudely she acted.
And this commenter noticed she had deleted her instagram, and said the world was better off because of it!
Many people came to the owner’s defense, saying they had been nothing but nice to them.
This user even knew the owners personally, and had nothing but nice things to say.
Finally, this influencer said behavior like this was the problem in the food influencer culture.
Who knew there was such beef in the food influencer community?
I’ll see myself out.
