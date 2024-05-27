Passenger Calls Out Airline When First Class Got Drinks While The Rest Of The Plane Was Denied Due To “Turbulence”
by Ryan McCarthy
Does anything hit quite like that first sip of ginger ale on a long flight?
Maybe it’s just the placebo, and I’ve even heard some people say that something in the altitude helps make it taste better.
There’s also the added benefit of helping soothe your stomach, which in the event of turbulence can be a lifesaver.
But it was actually the turbulence that caused economy passenger @iamshanno to be denied any food or drinks – while first class got served the whole flight!
She complained this was unfair, but some commenters told her there was an important reason she couldn’t be given food or drinks.
Check it out!
The video begins with her on an American Airlines flight, but there’s one hitch. They aren’t serving any refreshments!
Her caption reads: “When @americanairlines says the turbulence is too dangerous to serve drinks to the main cabin.”
How is the main cabin of the plane affected any differently than first class or economy?
Something’s not adding up.
And the announcement is made even more infuriating because she can literally see that first class is being given refreshments!
“But first class has drinks and food served the whole flight.”
And not to call American Airlines a liar, but I didn’t see that cup shake once! Not even a tremble!
Check out her video for yourself!
@iamshanno
Explain yourself @American Airlines #supersus #suspicious #americanairlines #airplane #wtf #dontbesuspicious #sus #explainthis #corporate #greedy #screwedup #fypシ #viral #fyp #fixthis
But apparently, we were not up to date on the intricacies of serving drinks on a flight.
And this user agreed the real danger was the cart.
And this user thought Shanno was being just the tiniest bit paranoid.
This first class frequenter got their nose bent out of shape, saying this is why they needed a curtain to shield them from our poor person eyes.
Finally, even this flight attendant said that this is incredibly common, and confirmed that it was all because of the heavy drink cart.
Well the more you know, I guess?
I don’t know, it still seems a little fishy to me…
