May 26, 2024 at 2:33 pm

Traveler Claims A Fellow Passenger Stole Her Bag From An Overhead Bin During The Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

I’ve always worried about this happening when I fly, and it turns out I have good reason to be concerned.

A woman named Josie shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when her bag was stolen from an overhead bin on a flight.

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

Josie was walking through an airport in her video and she told viewers, “Someone just took my carry-on bag out of the overhead bin on the flight I was on.”

She continued, “There was another bag there, but it wasn’t mine. It didn’t even look really similar. It was the same color: black.”

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

This left Josie in a huge pickle as she explained, “All my clothes are in there and, like, everything. I don’t have anything for my 10-day trip to Europe.”

She said she had a connecting flight to another city and she was going to wait to see if the person who took it realized they made a mistake and would bring her bag back.

Bummer!

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

Check out what she had to say.

@pieceofthepie.co

Someone just took my carry on bag out of the overhead bin in the plane i was on!!! 😭😭😫😫😫😫😫 #travel #budgettravel #eurotrip #baggage

♬ original sound – Josie | Piece of the Pie🍋🏠💰

Now check out how folks reacted.

One person was impressed by her packing skills.

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

This TikTok user is a fan of Airtags.

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

And this individual shared what they do when they fly.

Source: TikTok/@pieceofthepie.co

We hope she gets her bag back.

Good luck to her!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter