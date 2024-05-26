Traveler Claims A Fellow Passenger Stole Her Bag From An Overhead Bin During The Flight
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve always worried about this happening when I fly, and it turns out I have good reason to be concerned.
A woman named Josie shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when her bag was stolen from an overhead bin on a flight.
Josie was walking through an airport in her video and she told viewers, “Someone just took my carry-on bag out of the overhead bin on the flight I was on.”
She continued, “There was another bag there, but it wasn’t mine. It didn’t even look really similar. It was the same color: black.”
This left Josie in a huge pickle as she explained, “All my clothes are in there and, like, everything. I don’t have anything for my 10-day trip to Europe.”
She said she had a connecting flight to another city and she was going to wait to see if the person who took it realized they made a mistake and would bring her bag back.
Bummer!
Check out what she had to say.
@pieceofthepie.co
Someone just took my carry on bag out of the overhead bin in the plane i was on!!! 😭😭😫😫😫😫😫 #travel #budgettravel #eurotrip #baggage
Now check out how folks reacted.
One person was impressed by her packing skills.
This TikTok user is a fan of Airtags.
And this individual shared what they do when they fly.
We hope she gets her bag back.
Good luck to her!