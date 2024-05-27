This Traveler Has Great Tips About Things You Leave Behind When Packing For A Cruise
by Matthew Gilligan
Attention, cruise lovers!
Today we’re going to hear from a woman who specializes in cruise information and she gave viewers an earful about what they should never bring on a cruise.
She said, “Ever wonder what you can’t bring on a cruise? I’ve got some answers for you! Happy cruising.”
The woman explained, “First don’t bring hard liquor with you on board. Don’t even think about trying to hide it to get on board.”
She added that passengers caught with booze on board will have their bottles confiscated and they could potentially get into trouble.
She also said that most ships prohibit bringing water on board but said passengers should take advantage of things that are allowed, like one bottle of wine, one bottle of champagne, and a 12-pack of soda.
Oh, and one last thing: no drones allowed!
Check out her video.
I feel like there’s plenty of liquor once you get on board.
But not allowing water is a bit bizarre.
