This Woman Claims A Random Stranger Washed Her Hair At A Salon… And It Wasn’t An Employee. – ‘I’m so weirded out.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m all for lending a helping hand, but this is just WEIRD.
A woman named Kirsten told viewers that she went to a salon to get her hair done and the whole experience went sideways…
Kirsten said, “So I just had maybe the weirdest experience of my entire life” and said a girl approached her in the waiting area of the salon and took her back to give her a shampoo.
Kirsten was getting her hair washed when the salon manager asked the girl who was doing the washing what she was doing.
Kirsten said, “The girl just says, ‘Sorry,’ immediately stops what she’s doing, and runs out.”
Then came the big reveal: the girl didn’t work there and the manager didn’t know who she was.
Kirsten said, “I’m so weirded out. Like, what just happened?”
Check out what she had to say.
Kirsten posted a follow-up video and answered some questions from viewers about what happened.
Well, that’s creepy…
Ugh!
