Waiter Reveals He Was Fired After Customers At A Table Lied About Him To His Boss

I’m SOOOOO glad I don’t work in food service anymore…
Because every time I get nostalgic about those old days, I remember that stuff like this one would happen every once in a while and my brain snaps back to reality.
A TikTokker named Dean posted a video and talked to viewers about what happened with a table of incredibly rude customers.
Dean said things got off to a bad start with this particular table when they told him that no one had been over to help them. When Dean took their drink orders, the man at the table said his young son couldn’t have chocolate milk because the $4.95 price tag was “highway robbery.” The young boy started crying as the rest of the table ordered their food.
Dean told the folks that it was going to be about 45 minutes before they got their food and the man at the table said, “It better not be.” On top of that, they asked Dean every 10 minutes when the food was coming out.
And it got worse…
An upset food runner approached Dean because the man at the table said he didn’t want mustard on his sandwich.
Dean explained, “I’m like, ‘Sir, I’m sorry. But I have it written down that you asked for ‘extra mustard.’ The wife turns to me she’s like, ‘Are you telling my husband that he didn’t know what he wanted to order? I looked at them, ‘Ma’am, no, but I had to ask if you wanted mustard and it says ‘extra.’ Why would I have written that?’”
The man told Dean that the “customer is always right” and then, you guessed it, asked to speak to the manager.
Dean said, “My manager goes out there, he literally tells them that I was screaming at them, and I purposely put their food in wrong. She comes back there, and I literally got fired because she said this isn’t the first time that she’s had a similar complaint about me. And now I’m gonna have to look for a new job.”
This is how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer thinks he needs to get a lawyer.
Another individual said he’s better off not having to deal with his boss.
And one person offered some advice.
I’m on his side!
Those people sound awful!
