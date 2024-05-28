When The Other Department Kept Using Their Coffee, She Made The Coffee Gross To Make Them Stop
by Ashley Ashbee
Of all the places you may hear about devious behavior, the hospital is probably the most unsettling.
Fortunately, coffee grounds, not prescription drugs, were the weapon of choice in this act of revenge.
Check out the story below to see what went down.
Steal our coffee and we steal back
Working at a hospital and we recently moved to a new building where we share lunch room with another department.
They made it clear they don’t wanna share anything even though we would bring a new coffee machine + ice machine for drinks (that we also use for patients).
So because they don’t wanna share that means we have to order coffee beans and other materials separately which is a pain for both.
Then hypocrisy bubbles to the surface in a caffeinated power trip.
They made a huge deal about the coffee machine and how we use it.
We usually make a jug and bring to the office and they go out and take cups from directly the machine.
They usually don’t care who made the coffee so more often than not they steal ours.
The entitlement is strong on this one and OP likes to take them down a peg.
But they get angry when we make a jug for the office because then there isn’t fresh coffee on the machine even though we set over a new one for them.
So I pour a bit of their grained coffee beans into our container of grained coffee every now to make it even.
Kinda like a coffee super hero.
Let’s check out the comments.
True, but how can you stop them?
Exactly. I don’t think making their coffee bitter sometimes will have much of an effect.
Oooh this is calculated. I like it.
It scares me how many people want to do this to someone.
I’m curious about what’s hilarious? Seeing people tired and crabby?
When you give an inch, they WILL take a mile. So don’t!
