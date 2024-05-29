‘Why would I get a real job when I make more than your boss?’ – DoorDash Driver Said He Pays Less in Taxes Than People With Regular 9-5 Jobs
by Matthew Gilligan
Taxes in the United States are complicated.
There are so many shortcuts and loopholes people can take advantage of, but the problem is that most people don’t even know about them.
Well, if you’re not too well-versed in how this all works, you’re going to want to pay attention to what this DoorDash driver had to say…because it might make you want to think about switching careers.
The man claimed that he pays much less in taxes than people who work salaried jobs and receive W-2 forms every year.
The driver said, “When we get an order in it shows the base pay and the tip on there, so we can choose to accept it or decline it. So yeah, technically we’re working for tips still, but at the end of the day, we only accept the orders actually worth our time.”
He went on to say, “Why would I get a real job when I make more than your boss? You see W-2ers like this are brainwashed into thinking, ‘Oh just because he does DoorDash [he] probably doesn’t make a lot of money.’ But at the end of the day, not only do I make more than your boss, I pay far less taxes than you.”
Something to think about…
Check out the video.
@ev_dash
Replying to @༒☬ Jennifer ☬༒ ill do my beat to make more response videos like this because tiktok changed their algorithm up again, so let me know if you have any questions ✌️ #doordash #ubereats #grubhub #instacart #amazonflex #gigdriver #taxes #catering #deliverydriver #income #ev #tesla
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person had a question for him.
Another viewer started a conversation.
And this person shared their thoughts.
Taxes are complicated no matter what way you slice it!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁