Woman Agrees To Watch Her Nieces And Nephews If Her Sister Brings Their Snacks. But When Her Sister Fails To Bring The Snacks Or Pay Her, She Decides She Has Had Enough
by Ryan McCarthy
You know those businesses that promise to treat you like you’re a member of their family? Well that deal can be sweeter on paper than it is in reality.
Sometimes it’s a lot easier to take advantage of the people closest to you, especially when you know they’re more likely to forgive you!
But even family has a breaking point for this type of using, but it can often have much more serious repercussions than a bad business deal.
Like when this user agreed to watch her sister’s kids under the condition her sister brought snacks for her own children.
When her sister didn’t hold up her end of the bargain, and didn’t pay her on top of it, OP put her foot down, and told her she would no longer be their babysitter!
Was she wrong to stop watching her nieces and nephews?
Decide for yourself!
AITA excluding a kid
So, for background, I have a niece and 2 nephews I watch 3 days a week. I also have two kids of my own.
At first I supplied meals and snacks, and my sister was happy to supply her sons diapering stuff.
Fast forward I told her I couldn’t supply her kids meals and snacks because they eat everything in a day.
This struck a nerve with OP’s sister, who soon said the exact same thing to OP’s daughter…
So this one particular day my kids and I are at her house and her kids got a snack but said my daughter couldn’t have any. She’s 2. She doesn’t understand.
So I asked my niece why and she said her mom said they aren’t allowed to share with my daughter. I was really taken back so we left.
I told my sister this was the icing on the cake and I wouldn’t be providing care for her kids anymore.
But apparently that wasn’t the first grievance OP had with her babysitting duties…
Strike 1 was she wasn’t paying me. $150USD a week. Strike 2 was not bringing diapers for her kid several times. Strike 3 was the snack deal.
Now, I’m not going to let any of them go without. But the point is I can’t financially afford snacks for all these kids and all I asked for was her to supply her kids snacks.
Most of the time they’d eat a few bites and not want the rest so it was wasted.
AITA for cutting my losses?
Yeah, sounds like OP was getting the short end of the stick in pretty much every way. And from her own sister no less!
I’d say she was well within her rights to stop watching her sister’s kids!
Reddit said OP sister was in a rude awakening when she realized how good of a deal she had going.
Many thought that OP was being very clearly taken advantage of, and by her own family at that!
This user came prepared with daycare rates in her area, which were needless to say much higher than $150 dollars a week!
And this user was shocked that OP’s sister would take out her ridiculous frustrations on her 2 year old niece!
Finally, this user thought that OP’s sister was intentionally trying to rile her up, but wasn’t prepared for the consequences!
Better start looking for a new babysitter!
