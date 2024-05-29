‘You can steal it for all I care.’ – Home Depot Employee Shows Us What Answering Customers Honestly For A Day Would Look Like
by Ryan McCarthy
Anyone in retail knows that when talking to customers, sometimes it seems like they have undergone a serious loss of braincells.
Or if you’ve ever served, suddenly the table has never been to a restaurant before, and is asking you for things that would make any normal person laugh out loud.
And all you want to do is tell them off, or give a deeply cutting sarcastic remark.
But you put on the customer service voice and try not to inadvertently condescend them as you answer their question.
But TikTok user @kevinwalsh539 lived out all of our fantasies when he made a skit answering customers honestly!
Check it out!
Kevin’s skit starts with him doing something every person who’s worked in customer service wishes they could do. Answering customer’s questions honestly!
When the customer asks”Excuse me, can I get a discount on this? It’s chipped.”
Kevin is quick to answer “Dude, honestly you can steal it for all I care!”
When the customer says that’s illegal, Kevin responds that he really has to go to the bathroom, and doesn’t have time for this!
Now moving onto the wood section, a customer asks him if home depot has any wood.
Surrounded by wood planks, Kevin says “Let me take a look around. Yeah we do you blind idiot! Open your eyes!”
Honestly if a customer says this, they’re just asking for it. It’s like going into a grocery store to ask if they have any food!
And last but not least, the dreaded question you recieve when you’re in a department you don’t know about! “Do you guys sell petunias?”
Kevin quickly tells him this isn’t his department, but the customer pushes his luck, saying that he does work there.
“Yeah that doesn’t make me a florist. Just because you’ve got some dirty vans on that doesn’t make you a skater!”
Ouch! I think I’d have to take my business to Lowe’s after that one, I wouldn’t want to show my face in that store again!
Check out his video for yourself!
@kevinwalsh539
Got a new job and lost it the same day 😭 #workinginretail #keepingitreal
TikTok was dying at his video, saying the best part was how polite the customer stayed!
And the Home Depot employees confirmed these questions are sadly a reality for them!
And it was probably the Home Depot employees themselves that got the biggest kick out of the video.
This user thought there should be one day a year where retail workers actually get to talk to people like that.
Finally, the video even found its way to the higher ups at home depot!
Hopefully they have a sense of humor, or Kevin might be out of a job!
