‘You don’t get if you don’t ask.’ – Woman Shares “Mom Hack” For Getting Free, Yummy Hotel Snacks
by Ashley Ashbee
Travelling is expensive and you want to get a good deal wherever you can.
But great discounts are child’s play for TikToker @JuliaBaird and her mom. In a viral video they shared how to score awesome free hotel snacks.
Step One: “I try to build a rapport with the person who answered the phone.” Julia’s mom says on speakerphone while Julia records.
Step Two: Describe the special occasion the gift would celebrate.
Then “see if there is anything they (the hotel staff) can do to help make the stay a little more special for the person.”
“You don’t ask for anything specific,” Julia queries and the answer is no.
Step Three: Get your goodies.
She cites examples: an anniversary, birthday or Valentine’s Day.
Julia and her mom don’t say if they recommend making up a special occasion if there already isn’t one, or if they’ve done that in the past.
Did it work for Julia?
“They left us some prosecco and some really adorable chocolates” she says, showing the items with her camera.
This is how she got them: “I said we are going to a concert and celebrating our engagement.”
Watch the full video here.
@thejuliabaird
Replying to @Zoe 🫶🏼 Mama knows best! Should i share more of her hotel/travelling tips?! #hotelhacks #travelhacks #hoteltips #traveltipsandhacks
Let’s see what folks had to say about this video.
I want to know how expensive the cookie was in this example that backfired.
Great. Now I want cake. I want to try this!
So it helps to butter people up? That’s news to me (wink).
Doesn’t hurt to ask! Well, I guess it could be awkward afterward if they say no.
Some folks had questions.
Someone sounds jealous. I found it funny that no one replied or Liked this comment.
It doesn’t pay to be shy.
