Young Parents Took Advantage Of Her And Her Roommate’s Babysitting, So She Told Them They Need To Get Some Different Help
AITA for telling my neighbor that my roommates and I aren’t babysitters ?
“I (20f) share an apartment with Casey (24m), Nellie(19f) and Hannah (21f) along with Hannah’s 8 month old daughter.
The issue at hand concerns our neighbors.
John (30m) and his wife Jane (25f) have a set of twins that are a year old.
So sometimes , Hannah and they will have a playdate with the younger ones.
What’s this all about?
But recently, they’ve been using the play dates as a way to dump their kids on Hannah and the rest of us.
Sometimes for hours without answering the phone.
Now, I love kids and would be more than happy to babysit them. But, we are all ether working , in college or both.
So more often we’ve either been late to class or work cause we can’t contact John or Jane .
Yesterday, the four of us were preparing to go out for lunch and get some shopping done.
As we were leaving, John stopped us and said he needed Hannah to watch his kids while he went out to see a movie.
She finally laid into him.
I told him we aren’t babysitters and if they the kids with us again without answering.
We’d call social services, to which he called a bunch of spineless leeches .
The other parents in the complex said that we were harsh to new parents and to have more compassion.”
