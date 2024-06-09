June 9, 2024 at 3:27 am

A Couple Got The Wrong Food Delivered To Their House, So Their Neighbor Called The Police On Them

An honest mistake is an honest mistake, right?

Well, you’d think so, but some people get so worked up over petty things and then laid-back folks have to deal with their wrath…

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!

Take a look and see what you think.

AITA for opening a neighbor’s take out bag that came with my food?

“I ordered takeout tonight from a new rotisserie chicken restaurant, too tired from driving home from vacation.

When it arrived I asked my husband to grab the food while I warmed the baby’s bottle and got her food ready.

What’s this?

After I walked over to the table where he was unpacking the takeout bags, and he said “I didn’t know you ordered from Five Guys”, which is when we realized that someone else’s food must have been mistakenly delivered to us. We didn’t eat it, just set it aside in case someone came.

A lady then knocks on our door and asks if we got a Five Guys delivery. We said yes, but we had already opened it before we realize our mistake, but we hadnt eaten any. She left without a word, talking on her cell phone.

Give me a break!

About 10 minutes later there was another knock. To my surprise, the police were here and asked if I had ordered take out and if the food was at my door.

I explained our mistake, then basically said have a good night and left.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a question…

Source: Reddit

Another individual said she’s NTA.

Source: Reddit

This reader agreed.

Source: Reddit

Another person said she didn’t do anything wrong.

Source: Reddit

Way to make a mountain out of a molehill!

