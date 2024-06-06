A Nagging Salesperson Wouldn’t Let Up, So They Made Sure They’d Never Get Through To Their Boss
“At work, I have had the misfortune of dealing with a woman from a compare the utility rates type of business (let’s call them second) trying to call our company to change our electricity provider.
The caveat is that I work in a small business, so I know for a fact that the company’s electricity policy was only recently changed due to a better price from one of these comparison businesses (let’s call this one first).
After they called again to tell us about a better rate that they found, the boss told the first business and the team that he does not want to change providers again so soon.
Nah, we’re good…
So, I tell this woman from the second business that we are fine and don’t need to change providers, but she kept going in her practised spiel ignoring what I just said, so I told her again no, but she still did not listen to what I was telling her.
As she was not listening to me, I was not going to listen to her and just hung up.
The petty revenge part, I am normally a very polite person and will always wish someone a nice day and a goodbye before I hang up a call, but not this time.
She hasn’t learned her lesson.
This was also not the last time she called and every time she does, I listen only enough to tell her no and if she doesn’t stop the call then, I just hang up on her (no acknowledgement beyond telling her we are not interested).
She can waste her time trying to call and speak to the boss, but I have a good memory for voices and I’m the gatekeeper here, so she is not getting that sale no matter how hard she tries as she definitely did not endear herself to me.”
