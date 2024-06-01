A Neighbor Is Constantly Complaining About The Slightest Noise, So She Starts Ignoring All Of Her Texts
by Michael Levanduski
Apartment living has some advantages, but when you get stuck next to a bad neighbor it can be almost unbearable.
In this story, a couple moves in next door to someone who constantly complains about even the smallest noises.
This sounds like a nightmare, let’s look at how it plays out.
WIBTA if I stop answering my neighbor and accommodating their requests?
My husband (28M) and I (26F) live in a condo complex.
We used to rent a 1 bedroom unit but bought one of the 2 bedroom units back in August.
This couple sounds like they would be ideal neighbors. I bet they wish they had heeded the warning of the previous owners.
We never had noise issues at our previous place. I think everyone understood noise comes with this type of living situation.
So when the previous owners of our condo warned us that our new neighbors were difficult, we took it with a grain of salt.
They are really going above and beyond to pacify their new neighbor.
Ever since we moved in, they would text us things that would bother them regarding noise. We would try our best to adjust our habits so they weren’t disturbed.
For example, we stopped having guests over past 10:00 pm, do not play music or clean past 8, etc.
What’s next? The neighbor making things up to complain about?
This past weekend, they texted us to complain that they kept hearing doors close.
My husband and I were confused since we hadn’t closed any doors since we were binge watching a show.
Last night they texted us with the same complaint that doors were closing past 10 and it was waking them up.
We closed the front door (not shared with them but 2 floors below their window) at little after 10:00 pm.
Oh boy, things are only going to get worse once their little one comes along!
I was baffled because the texts makes it seem like they don’t want us closing the outside door after 10.
I am almost 8 months pregnant, and if they cant handle a door closing, how are they going to react to a newborn?
I am at the point where I no longer want to answer them or accommodate their requests since the requests are becoming unreasonable (in my opinion).
However, I feel like I IWBTA if I stopped answering because they are our neighbors and we have to figure out how to live next to each other.
WIBTAH?
Yikes. If I were in that situation, that neighbor would be put on ignore weeks ago.
I’m curious about what other Redditors have to say. Let’s take a look.
This commenter has the right idea.
Woah, now this Redditor has a reason to complain, yet she still avoids conflict.
Good point here.
Another great suggestion. Polite but firm is the only way to handle these types of people.
If neighbors never stop complaining, it is time to ignore them.
Nothing is going to make them happy anyway.
