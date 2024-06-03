TikTok Account Has Been Accused Of Stealing People’s Images To Offer Unsolicited ‘Glow Up’ Advice!
by Laura Lynott
It seems the internet is obsessed with how you look – but isn’t beauty just skin deep?
And what if you didn’t even ask for advice on how to change your looks?
Well, that’s what some people are accusing the TikTok account @TheGlowUpGal of doing – and nobody is too happy about it.
The account features a selection of photos of people who say they were not looking for makeover or “glow up? advice.
I mean. How rude.
One photo features a woman and the caption reads: “How can I glow up, be brutally honest?”.
But TikToker @thisyou.official.2 told the account: “Stop faking your videos. These people never asked you to be brutally honest about their looks. You added the text yourself when in the original video they didn’t ask you to give them a glow up.”
The TikToker added that he believed the account was “scamming people” with its website and it was offering “private sessions” and using an “app to do it.”
Hmm, all sounds a bit strange and if anyone is using other people’s photos to do this, that’s totally unethical!
If this is the case it definitely sounds unethical.
And also just mean.
