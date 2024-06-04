Tenant Shows How Her Landlord Is Making Her Pay For Necessary Repairs And New Appliances
by Laura Lynott
It’s really tough being a tenant these days, and it’s gotten even tougher for some when it comes to repairs.
As if renters aren’t suffering enough with the never-ending inflation curve upward and the increase in rent and bills.
I mean, don’t renters actually need a break?!
According to @brooke.susan, there are some ways to “encourage” your landlord to pay their fair share.
She said her friends who live in an apartment below her had to pay $5 for a lightbulb that needed to be replaced.
And then she realized a new policy of pay for repairs had been introduced!
She said: “Someone tell me if this is legal or not. The reason we all live in apartments is so that we don’t have to pay for things like refrigerators, washer and dryers, repairs, new carpeting, things like that, right?”
The TikToker said management told her friend: “Actually, we’re starting to charge for a lot of those things now. Let me give you a list of all the things we’re charging for.”
She showed her followers a list from management.
“So you’re telling me that if your washer breaks, you have to pay $700 to buy the building a new washer?”.
“No,” she said. “If I’m buying a new washer, I’m taking it with me to the next place I go.”
She added: “If our fridge just breaks down because it’s been in here for 10 years, and all of a sudden it breaks down on us, now we have to pay you guys $800 to replace your fridge that we don’t get to take with us when we leave? No.”
How tough is it it to be a renter these days?!
Watch the full clip here:
@brooke.susan
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
I hope this woman consulted a lawyer.
It definitely seems like she has a case.
