Cautious Driver Issues Warning On Rolling Your Window Down For Strangers. – ‘I’m speeding really fast, running red lights.’

We all do it – roll down the window if another motorist is trying to contact us – or if someone’s looking to talk to us.

But TikToker @nickfromohio is claiming it nearly cost him his life.

Now he’s warning other people to think twice about rolling down their windows!

Nick claimed he was in a high speed car chase with his girlfriend when a guy went after them in a car and pulled a gun on them.

He claimed a stranger approached him and his girlfriend when they were sitting in a car on a street. The guy asked him to roll down the window.

Nick said he couldn’t see the guy’s face and he claimed his girlfriend said she felt unsafe.

He said: “Thankfully, the car was on. We were just sitting in park, so I put it into drive. I wheel out of there, and I look in my rearview mirror.”

This is when the car went after the couple, he claimed.

His girlfriend called 911. “I’m speeding really fast, running red lights, like, honking my horn,” he said.

He zipped onto a highway to try to get away but then his girlfriend shouted: ‘Gun’.

He said: “I look to my right, and he has it out the window … pointing directly at us.”

And at that point he was driving at 120mph!

Nick said the cops found them and they were then surrounded by around 10 police cars. Yet, somehow the other car got away!

He claimed they were questioned and then released and he had not heard any updates since.

This is sure some warning not to roll down your window but much more information is needed on this story!

