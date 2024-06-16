Customer Said Chipotle Workers Give Him More Food Now That He’s Lost 70 Pounds. – ‘I’m getting hooked up with all the meat.’

This is a new one!

A TikTokker named Nick posted a video and said that he’s been treated differently by Chipotle workers since he lost a bunch of weight.

Nick said he lost a whopping 70 pounds and added, “People don’t realize how big of an advantage it is to be in shape.”

He added, “Before I lost weight, the way I was treated was so much worse. Even simple interactions you’re having with other people are so much better when you’re not overweight.”

Nick cited his experience at Chipotle as an example and said, “I go to Chipotle pretty often. Maybe like once or twice a week. When I was overweight, I still went to Chipotle. And every time I would order, I’d get a small portion of like whatever meat I ordered, whatever toppings I ordered.”

But Nick said things have changed now that he’s slimmed down.

He said, “Especially if I come in wearing a tank top. I’m getting hooked up with all the meat you could ask for, all the toppings, and it’s just like they just do it every single time without fail.”

Nick added, “Workers are way more willing to help you when you look better.”

