Employees At A Dealership Talked About The Best Cars That Not Many People Buy

This is the good stuff, baby!

A helpful camera person at a Toyota dealership in Massachusetts posted a video on TikTok and asked employees there a simple but helpful question: what are good cars that no one ever buys?

The interviewer made their way around the Toyota dealership seeing what workers thought about this question.

Two answers were the Toyota RAV 4 Prime and the Toyota Supra.

Two workers both said the Toyota Crown and another employee’s choice was the Volvo XC90.

Good to know!

Take a look at the video.

@autofairtoyota We asked our salespeople… “What’s a good car no one ever buys?” Gearpatrol.com published an article last year (2023) with 14 great cars that no one bought. One Toyota and three Lexus vehicles made the list. Take a look: Ford GT – Units Sold = 31 Nissan GT-R – Units Sold = 390 Audi R8 – Units Sold = 631 Audi TT – Units Sold = 725 Lexus RC – Units Sold = 1,752 Lexus LC – Units Sold = 1,761 Nissan Z – Units Sold = 1,771 Audi A7 – Units Sold = 1,810 BMW Z4 – Units Sold = 1,883 Lexus LS – Units Sold = 2,234 Audi A8 – Units Sold = 2,259 BMW XM – Units Sold = 2,315 Volkswagon – Units Sold = 2,347 Toyota GR Supra – Units Sold = 2,652 #toyota #lexus #carsales #saleslife #cardealership #cars #dealershiptiktok ♬ original sound – autofairtoyota

Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual agreed with one of the choices.

And this TikTok user thinks this was all wrong…

Thanks for the tips!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!