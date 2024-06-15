Guy Criticized Car Companies For Restricting People From Repairing Their Vehicles. – ‘It’s a little bit shady.’

This is all news to me!

A man named Rich shared a video on TikTok where he sounded off about something you might not be aware of, either: the Right to Repair Act.

This is how the situation was summed up: “Manufacturers tend to oppose the right to repair because of security, safety, and liability concerns They argue that unauthorized repairs could use subpar components and ultimately compromise the security of the device, including a higher likelihood of data breaches and cybersecurity threats.”

Rich took to TikTok to air his concerns about how this works in the auto industry.

Rich said, “They know how long the vehicles are gonna last. They know what they’re going to get out of the warranty. And what they do is they give you the max amount of time that you can do things and they tell you this is optimal for EPA standards, government standards, things like this. And it’s a complete lie.”

He added, “We have to pay monthly subscriptions to have access to certain data and things of this nature, because it’s not just given to you freely in the public. The repair manuals that we go to, we have to pay for monthly, the management systems for our shop, computers that manage everything…”

Rich continued, "All these manufacturers do something to charge you every year to continue to use these tools, to communicate with the customer's vehicle. It's a little bit shady, but that's how it is."

Rich posted a follow-up video to shed more light on the situation.

